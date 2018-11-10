Horoscopes: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can start small or start big and your chances of winning the first time are the same. It just depends on how many people you want to involve. There's no right answer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can't always run away from the thing that's draining your energy. However, if you look for a workaround today, then you're very likely to find alternative tools to plug the drain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are people you want to know, but haven't reached out to yet. There will be an excellent opportunity to say a quick hello, the perfect start to the relationship.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your eyes go where your heart most wants them to go. And that's exactly how it is for that interested party across the room looking in your direction. Catch the signal. Someone is smitten!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be getting to know interesting people, and will be intrigued by the minutia of how they live. You'll ask the kind of really good questions that are not too intrusive and yet they crack the story open.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your schedule is filling up. Block out sacred time for yourself. If you're not sure about a commitment, politely decline now. If you let it linger, it will take up too much mental space.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There've been times when the very thing that was supposed to help you only made things worse. That's why you're selective about accepting help. Nonetheless, you'll have good options today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Empathy comes easily to you. You don't even see it as selfless because empathy gives you an edge. It lets you see someone else's side. In a way, it gives you more lives than just your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Good questions, well-timed, can open hearts and minds. It will be as though you've found the secret doorway in what you once assumed was a wall.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As much as you'd like to go play, you won't feel good about it until a certain project is completed. You're almost to the finish line. You can do this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll find it necessary to challenge conventional attitudes, at least in your own head. You have fresh insights to shine on the matter. Work them out on your own and with your trusted inner circle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's someone who wants your attention and is trying various ways to get it. Are you flattered? Perhaps you didn't even notice. You are, after all, very involved in what you're doing today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 10). People will pay for your talent. You haven't always been able to afford to cater to your own exceptional taste, but this solar return shows that you are able to give yourself the things you want. Other highlights include informal schooling, a very memorable gift and a stint of tourism. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Lucky numbers: 5, 30, 33, 28, 14.