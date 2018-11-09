Horoscopes: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every attitude causes a chain reaction. So it's important to check in with yourself before stepping one foot into conversations, environments, or projects.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A buoyant mood prevails. From here it's easier to be resourceful and open to change. Any and every thing you do to feel better will contribute to your positive vibes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The real challenge will be in choosing what to believe. Assessing not only if a potential belief is correct, but also what its natural trajectory is. Choose beliefs that uplift and empower.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Conventional approaches to self-improvement may leave you feeling resentful and rebellious against the taskmaster that is supposedly the higher version of you. Make your overall well-being a priority instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The key to harnessing and maximizing your energy is to embrace your own polarizations - the very best and worst in you, the most attractive and unattractive traits and tendencies. There's power in loving your whole self.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Productivity and joy go hand in hand. Even work you once considered to be a grind will be over quickly and done well because of the happiness in your approach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your brain has a way of balancing itself and today you can practically feel it at work, guiding you to the next action that will lead to your health and well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The earth is big, and yet in the entire world there is only one place where success exists, and that place is inside you. There are experiences you'd like to have. Whether you have them or not, you are successful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because everyone has different values, it is sometimes difficult for people to understand what matters to you and how you want to be treated. Today you won't have that problem. They'll get it right away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). How can you get more of the things that make you feel good being in your body? Because when your physical self is happy, the rest of you will follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The first time you do something, there's excitement and possibly trepidation over the unknown aspects of it. The second time you know what to expect and can relax. The third time – that will truly be the charm!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Learning about things makes you appreciate them better. Your urge to go deeper into a body of knowledge is an instinct to move toward happiness.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 9). You'll take in gorgeous views this solar return, including natural landscapes, seascapes and many warm smiles. Other victories will include a special friendship bond made even tighter, work that makes a difference in the world and progress within a group that helps you finally reach your goal. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 3, 47, 11 and 20.