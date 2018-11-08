Horoscopes: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The end of this quest will be the start of the next. There's really no reason to rush to the finish. In fact, you'd do well to slow down so you can absorb the lessons in this stretch of the road.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one seems to want to say, "I don't know" today, least of all the clueless. Show up sponge-like. It really is possible to learn through osmosis if you're open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When we were children, more seemed possible. We had yet to learn the limits, so it seemed what we'd later call "magic" was just another way things might happen. Can you return to that mind-set?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Honor your flaws. You wouldn't be you without them. Besides, you're not going to live with them forever. Some are dropping by the wayside as you read this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Someone is helping you behind the scenes. You can feel the good will even if you don't know who it is. You may never know the angels who are on your side.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may give someone you love a little breathing room, but you can't help but check back, as it seems written in your love clause. "I tried to throw a yo-yo away; it was impossible." – Mitch Hedberg

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). They say you can't go back, because it's never the same when you do. If you physically return, you'll find the old place has been either updated or ravaged by time. Go back in your mind instead and it's just as you left it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Historians rarely agree and can theorize endlessly about how things really happened. You'll be in a similar quandary, with evidence that adds into quite a different story than the one being told to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stars smile and wink at you as if to sanction your more daring (possibly selfish?) choices. Then again, why shouldn't your own fun be a priority?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Owning is overrated. What you own, you have to find a place for, organize, maintain... and it's a bit much when all you want to do is move around the world unfettered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The information you're given is incomplete. Ask for more. What's the plan? What's the reason? What's the backstory? The more you know, the more powerful you'll be in the situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your work hasn't received the deserved accolades. This might take some time. What you've accomplished will stand the test of time. If you need acknowledgment sooner, just draw more attention to what you've done.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8). In the past, you've chosen heroes and aspired to great things. Would you believe that this year you'll be your own inspiration? Yes, you have already overcome so much. Just list it and you'll see how your many accomplishments add up to success that continues on and on. If you can't see this now, use a friend's eyes. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers: 7, 30, 22, 9 and 8.