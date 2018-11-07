Horoscopes: Wednesday, NOVEMBER 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You won't regret taking the high road. To extend dignity and peace to another is to extend it to yourself. Doing the right thing is its own reward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's not like you pick and choose which "you" to be. The right version of you just emerges unbidden to handle the situation. Too much interference by your conscious mind can only slow you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Just because you lower your pride doesn't mean you're signaling defeat. This may be an act of deference, respect or strategy. Humility takes strength.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Gather experience. Repetition of the same task is experience, too, but it's not going to grow you like facing the unknown. You'll learn more about yourself in the face of fresh experience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Beware of people who act like they've got it all figured out. Perhaps they have sorted through a small section of life, and you can learn from them in that regard. But that's not true for every regard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will express yourself in an open, confident manner and with warmth and heart. Loved ones will feel lucky to be on the receiving end of your generosity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Brilliance! Forcefulness! Courage in action! After you give yourself a moment to soak in your victory, rest. If you keep going full tilt without a rest, you'll risk a setback.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The quality of attention you give will make you a favorite. Not only do you acknowledge others when they speak, you also extend an appreciation for the personal risk-taking that may be involved. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Take full advantage of this world before rushing to explore the next one. You'll get there soon enough. And when you do, you'll probably look back and count today as being among "the gold ole days."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Can you arrange your schedule so that you can catch the sunset? The magical time just before the sky falls asleep will bring a benefit to your psyche and may even make your dreams sweeter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Something changes to set the usual dynamics of a close relationship a little off-kilter. This is a move toward improvement though it may not seem like it right away. You'll avoid stagnation. All is working to your benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A handwritten letter was once the prevailing method of communicating on matters of news, love, gratitude and intention. Now it's a rarity, which is why, if you write someone a note, it will be a cherished memento.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 7). Your heart is soft; your mind is sharp. You'll push for a change that could transform your whole scene, and it will. Go forward with your plan regardless of popular opinion. (There are some people you shouldn't even give the chance to weigh in.) Also in 2019: high expectations met, love, loyalty and professional advancement. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 44, 20, 4 and 11.