Horoscopes: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today is the day you can finally come to a deal. If you wait, the terms will change - and not in your favor. Sign now and be done with it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The excitement isn't something that happens to you, nor is it something you will make happen. The excitement will be a product of experimentation. Push the boundaries and try new things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's no sense in looking back. Even if you could clearly see what you could have done better, you'd be ignoring all the reasons you had for doing what you did. Forward is the only way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can accept your animal impulses without acting on them. Of course, restraint is necessary to live peaceably in society. But recognizing the wisdom of impulse leads to a more confident and intuition-guided existence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your need to connect will culminate in some mischief. This isn't about rebellion or a cry for attention. It's a product of your playfulness and desire to entertain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't ask yourself to do too much in a day. You wouldn't push other people you love that way. You're strong, but you have your limits, and pushing them on the regular can only lead to burnout.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A proper evaluation of life can't happen from only one perspective. We are not the only ones in our lives. Enhance your self-reflection by asking for feedback.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your mental powers are strong, making this an ideal time to visualize positive people coming into your realm, ready to give you love and assistance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Give yourself a pep talk before you socialize. Include a goal for your interactions, for instance, approaching two new people or asking a question that draws someone out or helps you learn the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's said that how you do anything is how you do everything. Do you think it's true? And if it is, what's that saying about you? What is it saying about the person you're trying to get to know today?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). More and more you consider yourself a global citizen. There's nothing like traveling to open the mind and broaden the perspective. But when travel isn't the priority, you still seek knowledge of other cultures and places.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you're to get unstuck, there are cords that need cutting. The tool that will snip them like freshly sharpened scissors is a sharp mind making a clear decision to do so.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 6). You'll do a fantastic job of keeping your group tight. The benefits of being on a winning team will carry you forward in many aspects of life. Your horizons will expand to accommodate a new presence. The investment you made months ago will start to pay off in January and increase steadily. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 20, 15 and 25.