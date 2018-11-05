Horoscopes: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inner peace will be a matter of putting things into two categories, "mine to solve" and "not mine to solve." Of course, anything you don't have control over goes into the second.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Witnessing a masterful piece of work will inspire you to create something of your own. Keep your expectations reasonable and your heart light. Then congratulate yourself for putting something in the world that wasn't there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People sometimes say "be honest" when they really mean "validate me." Consider the source and how personally the individual is likely to take your answer. Give a softer version of truth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There really is such a thing as being overprepared. It's a point at which you're past being ready and you're cutting into the energy that could be used doing the real thing. Sense when you've come to that point and stop.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't be shy. When you include others in your work and fun, you'll be doing both of you a favor. You can make someone's life more interesting. Believe it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It happens. People who are supposed to be supporting you may be the ones bringing you down. Overfamiliarity can create such dynamics. Your best supporters today may be strangers.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Oddly, you will attract more of the good stuff just when you decide to stop striving. The best moment is when you realize you don't want or need anything more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Autonomy is your best look, so don't be surprised at the attention you'll get today. People see you making money and/or having fun independently, and they want to get closer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To lead someone to believe differently, it's persuasion you need, not a fight. Persuasion takes time and requires that you get greater insight into the belief you want to change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your ideas are mightier than you know, so be careful what you dwell on, as your thoughts have a way of becoming realities rather quickly these days. Fill your head with positive outcomes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone you love is confused and in need of training to navigate a situation. You may not be the expert this person needs, but you can facilitate the help, which will make you feel just as good.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Matters of scale will have a bearing. Playing too small won't net you the big prize, and playing too big might ruin your chance at enjoying the small prize.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 5). You'll get caught up in circles of reciprocal love expressed through family connections, friendships and romance. Because giving love is such a high-energy vibration, running it through you has a way of healing pain and mending sorrow. Also of note are an increase in resources and a more liquid financial status. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 6, 20, 18 and 45.