Horoscopes: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Argue for your limitations and sure enough they are yours. But today, you'll do the opposite. Believing it's going to be easy for you, you'll magically make it so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Relax. Life is an easy flow, and all you have to do is go with it. As for your guilty pleasures, consider categorically rejecting the definition. Is there really a good reason to feel guilty about what pleases you?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't have to go out of your way to do something original; just do what comes naturally. You cannot help but make a unique imprint on the world. Being different isn't bad or good; it's just different.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Anyone who is controlling, interrogating or dominating could present an infringement of your emotional space. Widen your boundaries to put more distance between you and intruding energies.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The challenge of the week is to turn your idea into an event that's on everyone's calendar. The magic will happen in the planning stage, which may take more time than the actual event.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The energy of pushing and pursuing just doesn't suit you today. Hang back and play it cool – because the moment a dance becomes a chase, it ceases to be fun for both parties.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Promptness is the unsung virtue of the day, as no one gives awards for being on time. But those who are late cause the next person to be late – and on and on. So one prompt move can save a lot of people from having to wait around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may find yourself attracted to complexity in all things, but especially when it comes to people. You get a spark of excitement from the prospect of figuring out the puzzle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The twists and turns of this day will make good storytelling fodder later. You've the good fortune to have people in your life who thrill to hear your stories and eagerly anticipate your next one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is such beauty in simplicity that you cannot imagine why a person might make life more complicated than it needs to be. Get rid of what you won't use, and avoid acquiring what you don't need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes two to have a relationship; therefore, neither party can entirely control how things work out. But by following through on harmonious intentions, much good will be accomplished.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). All that happens in your social life will be to your benefit. Even circumstances that seem unfavorable will prove over time to be beneficial in ways you wouldn't have guessed.