Horoscopes: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most people say more than they need to. The classy way is to think about what you need to say, and then say a little bit less. Today's exchanges are positive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're more self-sufficient than most. Even so, it would be ludicrous to claim that people's attitudes toward you don't matter. It all matters. You thrive with certain kinds of attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Everyone who lives has injuries of one sort or another. And everyone who lives has access to the great healer of those injuries – time. Wanting the healing process to be faster won't make it so. Patience looks good on you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't have to wait for a special occasion to tell someone how much they mean to you. Those moments have too many built-in expectations, making it hard to hit the right note. It's easier to give when no one is expecting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With so many options, your main challenge will be to understand your own needs better and then focus on what's going to make a difference to you. Do this, and you'll be unstoppable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's good stress and there's bad stress. No matter how pressured you may be today, consider resting for five minutes of every waking hour to stave off the bad kind of stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is very difficult to discover your own blind spots. Trust that they're there. When someone points out where you've made a mistake, this is a gift. You'll be grateful for the enlightenment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you said you'd love someone forever, you weren't lying. The love will take on many different forms though, because love is immaterial. It's a flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Part of what makes you such a wonderful conversationalist is that you're curious about how other people live. Today, it also might lead you to learn more than you wanted to know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Setbacks are normal, just don't give them too much attention. Have faith in the powers of good. Truth over time equals change for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It doesn't matter that actions speak louder than words if the two are saying the same thing. In your case, they will be, and it's stereophonic brilliance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A life without risk is a life without happiness. Though happiness isn't always a risky proposition, sooner or later an element of danger will stand between you and your wishes.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 3). You'll run your life like a smart business owner runs a company, spending the most time serving top customers. It's an approach that pays rich dividends on levels including personal, professional, financial and spiritual. Also notable will be an increased sense of control over your moods and the lift you give others. Virgo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers: 20, 3, 33, 37 and 41.