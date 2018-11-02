Horoscopes: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To distinguish a face from all of the other faces is a human talent that goes back to our more primitive days. If only names were as easy to remember! Memorization will pay off handsomely today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though it certainly will help to believe you can do something before you embark, it isn't necessary. So if you're having a crisis of faith, just ignore it and take the next step anyway. It's the steps that get you there, not the faith.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Love what you do, and you'll do great work effortlessly. That's good for you and good for the world. If you don't love it, you'll force yourself to do great work anyway. That's how character is built, a benefit to both you and the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know what it's like to want something that isn't a good fit for you. Seeing someone else with what you once wanted will be eye-opening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're naturally influential today. Even your most mild-mannered expressions will be powerful enough to get people to go with your ideas, follow your lead and give you the room to do as you please.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The more you want to accomplish something, the less it will feel like work. The struggle ceases to be a struggle; it's just what needs to happen to get where you want to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Find out who has the power to greenlight your project before you waste your time pitching to the wrong person. Also, "Never allow a person to tell you no that doesn't have the power to say yes." – Eleanor Roosevelt

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). "It takes one to know one" applies today. For instance, you'd have to slip into an unkind state to decide that someone else is being unkind. You know when you're loved because you're loving.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're brave. You stay awake to what you're doing instead of burying your head in the sand like the ostrich myth. Maybe you can't always control your behavior, but you're aware of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you feel emotionally out on a limb, don't ask anyone else to join you there. The branch could break. Make your way to the trunk, shimmy down and touch the roots.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Hearing the words "I love you" from one you hold dear may or may not give you a sense of security. Loving yourself is the dependable source of security.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No stone gets polished smooth without friction. It's the rub that makes things shine. You'll put some muscle into that today, physical or emotional. Push through resistance to knock off the grime and get to the luster.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2). You'll add seven meaningful achievements to your life list before your next birthday. It won't be because you're driven to impress anyone or to receive validation for your work. It will be because you are genuinely curious and/or so moved by certain events that you can't help but throw yourself into the mission. Sagittarius and Cancer adore you. Lucky numbers: 8, 35, 2, 30, 15.