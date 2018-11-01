Horoscopes: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The best people to be around aren't the ones who nag you to be different; they are the ones who make you want to be better by modeling a different way of being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes you're the apprentice, and sometimes you're the master. To help another person give life to their dreams is a gift to you as well, and vice versa. The roles are interchangeable and equal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you learn today will light your way. Tomorrow will be better because of it. If there's some waiting around or a little stress, it's par for the course. Life is on track. Things are getting better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Many appreciate what you do. Not everyone. The ones who get it really get it. Keep company with those who uplift.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll solve the problem by thinking less and feeling more. Imagine yourself as a coral-like receptor, with the ocean flowing around and through you. As you move in response, how can it be anything but right?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are a few dynamics at play that are no longer ideal for you, to say the least. You can always make a change. That's an option you have; you just have to decide to take it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To have an awareness of your shadow side is a start. But to know that your shadow is actually just the flip side of the best of you is the golden ticket to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't underestimate the detrimental impact of too much seriousness. A deficit of fun is a drain on vitality. It may not be noticeable at first, but don't let levels get too low.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You won't forget your manners. You almost never do, and that is among the reasons you'll be chosen for today's task, which calls for someone who can be reliably polite.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are a few options on the table, one of which seems particularly appealing if not for the fact that it will take a very long time to realize. Don't let that deter you. The time will pass no matter what you're doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Nothing develops a person quite like traveling. And you needn't go far. Even a visit inside the next-door neighbor's house will fortify you. The important part is that you learn about others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If silliness is a skill, it's an important one. People need silliness. It takes a certain amount of confidence to risk being seen as foolish. And it involves an instinct for guessing what will make the other person laugh.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 1). You've weathered storms of all sorts, and now it's time to revel in emotional sunshine. Not one to let life overwhelm you, you'll make an exception in matters of love. Developments in your personal life inspire special events, travel and the integration of other families and friend groups. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 18, 3, 33, 28 and 50.