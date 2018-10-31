Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2018

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A loved one will lean on you, and you'll likely be glad for the opportunity to be of service. Halloween alter ego: A character from the cartoon "Bob's Burgers" speaks to the bovine in you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today's main feature will arrive with a humble presence and continue to grow in importance. Halloween alter ego: A couple's costume is the ideal for the twins, for instance, the two sides of an Oreo or a pair of sneakers.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one is expecting you to fix all the problems, only to make facing them a little less lonely. Halloween alter ego: A seaside classic is perfect for the crab. Consider the realm of mermaids or "SpongeBob SquarePants."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you believe something is going to be easy, you make it easy for yourself. So think a good thought, and then open the door. Halloween alter ego: Black Panther, Hello Kitty, or any feline option.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Loved ones are best at pushing your buttons because experience has taught them where the buttons are. Halloween alter ego: an earthy nurturer like Mother Earth, Little Bo Peep, or Farmer John.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Kindness and acceptance are not only virtues; they are your most useful habits. Halloween alter ego: A political character like lawyer Saul Goodman or a famous judge would be ideal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Expect big things from those in your inner circle. Halloween alter ego: A character from a Halloween movie such as the classic monster Michael Myers or Mavis from "Hotel Transylvania."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll notice a change in your reasons for doing a job. Halloween alter ego: You will be most complete with a group costume. For instance, going out as the cast of "Stranger Things."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will upgrade yourself in small but meaningful increments. You identify with the the intelligent forces of the universe so your Halloween alter ego is perfectly aligned with Einstein or Edna from "The Incredibles."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is magic in your voice, so speak up. You're likely to influence a decision or make a difference. Halloween alter ego: a game character such as Brite Bomber or Dark Voyager from "Fortnite."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you step back and throw up your hands, you'll be amazed at how things sort themselves out. Halloween alter ego: A peaceful mood prevails, pointing costume options toward a gentle unicorn or a Bob Ross painting.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 31). Dream big because the smooth way life runs will make this one of your best years, especially if there's a shining goal to slide toward. The things that are not aligned with who you really are get uncomfortable, and you either shake them off or find an adjustment to make your life work better. Capricorn and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 22, 19 and 40.