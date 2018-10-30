Horoscopes: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may go into a hibernation away from social interaction as you process recent happenings in your life. Nothing too heavy, but it's important to get emotionally organized.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The secret is to be content with small gains or, better yet, to be thrilled by them. Without small gains, there is not a journey. Believe this: You are progressing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The map should enhance your journey, not restrict it. When you have a clear map, you can relax, look around, take in your surroundings without the distraction of a worry that you may be lost.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You made a move, and now you're not so sure it was the right one. It's too soon to tell. Sit with it awhile. Turn it over in your mind, and look at all sides. Stay cool. Wait to see what develops.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Get ready for a joyful awareness of the best that's inside you. This won't - and in fact cannot - come from someone's telling you that you've done well. It can come only from knowing yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want to feel as though you belong to someone, but you don't want to feel controlled. You want to call someone yours with the idea that you own some of the relationship but not the person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are a lot of things you could do, but why? That's the question to answer. Because someone is telling you to do it is not a good enough reason today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some attitudes are harder to muster than others but are worth the effort. Determination, tenacity and enthusiasm, for instance, may take some working up to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People say starting is the hardest part, but often that's not the case. For instance, it was easy for you to head into a recent project with high energy. Handling the slump will be the test.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you're going too fast, it's hard to keep things in control. But this is nothing compared with how hard it is to stay in control when you're going too slowly. That's why it's important to be around people with a similar sense of pacing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). How well a person does a thing will be completely dependent on attitude. Keep it in mind when you're choosing your team or deciding which group to join. Sincere smiles will be a good test of sincere people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Advance confidently. Luck is not on your side, but there are no significant forces to oppose you. On a neutral day such as this, a confident advance will tip the scales of fortune your way.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 30). If your soul could be photographed, it would be among the great beauties, a top model of seraphim, with a strength that radiates through all you do this solar return. Honor the real you by saying "no" to what's not working and "yes" to possibility. The first quarter of 2019 will require investment and then a building period. Aries and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 33, 39 and 14.