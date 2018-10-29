Horoscopes: MONDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The general consensus may be generally wrong. Luckily, you're in no mood to listen today. You'll make a decision based on what you feel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe it's not always so important whether a belief is accurate. Is the belief useful? Does is make you better? Is it better for those around you?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You were taught about the heroes that came before you, and it's now clear you weren't getting the whole story. The ugly side of history can be hard to reconcile, so hold on to benevolence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're in a private mood. You'd rather lock your enviable accomplishments and beautiful pictures in a safe.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you've never heard of someone like you pursuing a goal, you'll shut yourself off from the possibilities, thus ensuring that the event will not occur. But all it takes is one example to set you in motion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In some moments, life will be like watching a classic movie with scenes that don't quite fit the current times. When old-fashioned beliefs are acted out, you'll see how much things have changed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who are happy to help really do seem content in the act and don't appear to need special recognition for what they do. These are the golden-hearted people to hold dear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you have to ask to be treated well, it will make you wonder if you've chosen badly. But don't let that drag down your thoughts. Some people just need to be taught to get in touch with the spirit of compassion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your best move will involve being fully engaged with the events of the day. You won't even have time to stress over what might happen, because you're too busy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's a day to examine, update or acquire anew. The same process applies to many areas of your life – habits, thought processes, tools, relationships and more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's one thing to cherish a relationship in your heart and quite another to cherish it through your deeds. While the first is nice for you, the second is nice for both of you, and it starts a ripple in the world at large.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most people who don't find good answers weren't looking for them. The opposite example will be you today, as you look for ways to uplift the people around you and find prime opportunities to do so.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 29). You'll perform good deeds, as always, without hope of reward. But you'll be rewarded anyway, and publicly if you're not careful. Though fame means nothing to you, your stellar reputation will open doors for loved ones. This gets the finances flowing, and life gets easier. June brings a big celebration. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 19, 7, 26 and 41.