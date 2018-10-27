Horoscopes: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your honest appraisal of a situation will help enormously – that is, if it's your job or duty to share such things. Avoid sharing opinions you aren't asked for, though, as it won't lead to anything good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Of course, everyone is acting out of self-interest while trying to seem unselfish. This is only natural. Anyway, it makes any genuinely selfless move appear nothing short of miraculous.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To release the past – that's the empowering choice. Don't worry about whether the other person deserves to be forgiven. You don't have to forgive in order to drop it and move on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The peacock's beautiful plumage is an elegant deception designed to woo mates and intimidate rivals. You, on the other hand, don't need to be larger or more colorful to be impressive. Leave that to the birds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are creative, and you have so much to give. Now all you need is someone to teach you how to give it to more people. Marketing isn't just for business. It's a life skill important to your growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ask for clarity. It doesn't really matter whom you ask. You could ask the tree. You could ask your mom. The question centers you and invites the light of truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You could tell your story any number of ways. The dramatic way might be more entertaining, but it's better to be diplomatic. Cast them in a favorable light and you'll earn trust and support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Does it seem as if you've been ranking your days as good or bad based on one single goal? Though this goal matters to you very much, should it really be the basis of your entire rating system?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It feels at times as if your body just won't cooperate with you. Then again, maybe you just haven't figured out how to operate it yet. Though you have a body, you are not your body.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There really are angels around. You should know. You've been one on plenty of occasions. So when it's your turn to accept angelic assistance, do not be too proud to take it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The thing that caused you to doubt your own capabilities was nothing more than an uncontrollable bit of life. So, you're not all-powerful. But you're certainly more than capable under most circumstances.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though the truth may set you free, it is not likely to also make you popular. Think twice before revealing your honest opinion, particularly on the subject of what friends are up to.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 28). You might be surprised at the one thing that will increase your good fortune more than anything else this year. It's reading. The more you absorb the better you get at meeting whatever challenges that come. Also, reading leads to appreciation, and appreciation is an invitation to the universe to further delight you. Libra and Leo adore you. Lucky numbers: 4, 41, 24, 18 and 30.