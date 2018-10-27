Horoscopes: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's better not to get too deep into why people behave as they do. It could have something to do with you, but likely not. You won't regret staying within your own boundaries; let others do the same.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know someone really likes you when that person tries to be an all-around improved version around you. And when it's you doing this, it's a fair indication that you're the one smitten.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Stop putting it off! (And don't pretend like you don't know what this horoscope is about.) Not to live the life you want to live is an abuse of the present.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whether or not you feel that you've been adequately loved, you are able to offer this to others. The big question is if you can you give it to yourself. Self-nurturing is essential to growth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Communication gets tricky. If no one cares to try harder, conversation might devolve into people droning on. You can steer it into better outcomes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though other value systems may differ from yours, that doesn't make them wrong. Stars illuminate your humanitarian instincts. People are attracted to your instinct for tolerance and inclusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You came here to learn. So did they, although they might not be as in touch with their original intent. Embrace imperfection; open yourself to the lesson.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Inconvenient happenings can be fortuitous and seemingly lucky happenings can turn out to be a major pain. So don't be quick to judge. What happens will be funny regardless of the outcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You sometimes question what people want from you, and this is only smart. You don't have to be a cynic to be on guard against human nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Blood is thicker than gossip. When it comes to your family, you're fiercely protective regardless of whether they are right or not. If necessary, they would be similarly protective of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Pretending to be confident isn't the same as being confident. But the people who act like they have it all together don't fool you. The confidence can come from admitting the struggle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Thoughts have power, so take control before they take control of you. And don't be surprised if your feelings are all over the place today. Ecstasy, jealousy, agony and boredom could all happen in the span of an hour.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 27). You go into this new era playfully, a state that's only possible because your conscience is clear and your stress is low. This state is hard won. You've mastered much of what used to stress you. Celebrate your luck; pay it forward. A sweet connection will keep on giving you gifts as it continues. Virgo and Taurus adore you. Lucky numbers: 10, 3, 26, 5, 40.