Horoscopes: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Had you set out to please them all, you would have been unsuccessful. But instead you create something strictly for your own pleasure and are surprised at how others get joy from your creation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Speaking too much can be a function of fear of rejection or worse. It takes confidence to be so brief. You have a gift for getting to the point. This is an act of character and strength.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today it seems possible to be younger in every area of life. Youth is small, so gravity goes easy on it. Live the levity you feel, and if you don't feel it, imagine it and live that.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trying to do things the "right way" is, in a sense, moving the power away from you and to the thing that is telling you what the "right way" is. The thing is often correct. It's a good time to check it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The move that puts you ahead today is a move toward information. Inform yourself, as this will put you in a position of choice, while those who don't know will default to one way or method.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll provide a kind, welcoming face to those who normally may not have such a thing. This is will be your gift to the world and also, because of what it elicits in others, your take from it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to be consistently one way to succeed. Loved ones are intrigued by your many facets and moods. Your determination and ambition wax and wane with the moon and the tides.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Mother said, "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all." And while discretion serves everyone well, it's also possible to get somewhere by shaking things up. You do it with charm and will be amusedly received.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Like attracts like. Use the principle to guide and inform yourself. For instance, those attracted to the troubled, intelligent types are most likely troubled and intelligent. Everyone is better for calling it what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll enjoy lo-fi fun and down-to-earth delights. As your sign-mate Humphrey Bogart said, "A hot dog at the ballpark is better than a steak at the Ritz."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever you're doing, don't stop. What you need now more than anything else is momentum. Getting into the flow of motion will begin any number of exciting happenings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Is there a sincerer love than the love of food? You'll challenge the premise in your own way today and take a look at your relationship with your sustenance.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). Your cosmic birthday gift will be the addition of new characters in your story, people to know, trust, and love. This team will help take you where your heart has longed to go. Other highlights: an artistic breakthrough, being the envy of friends as you arrive somewhere in style, and a cash prize. Aries and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 21, 2, 17 and 44.