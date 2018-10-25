Horoscopes: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know what you can do, and you're confident in that. Since you don't need others to validate your worth, you may forget to validate theirs. But here's the thing. Other people need to hear it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Look around and you'll notice this place wasn't in your plan. In fact, you couldn't have imagined you'd be here, and now it seems like the most natural fit that could be. Trust that fortune will favor you similarly in the future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People open up to you whether you want them to or not. You'll hear secrets. You'll hear stories that don't make sense. But that's OK. You'll form an opinion based on what you feel.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it would be foolish to launch your ship straight into a storm, it's also true that there's always a storm out there somewhere. Those who wait for calm seas everywhere will never launch.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The meal can start a lot of ways - with soup, a salad, a cheese platter - but it almost never starts with candy. Maximum sweetness is something to work up to. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A fun friend would be thrilled to monopolize your afternoon, and if you take this route, you'll have the kind of good time that will make you wonder why you didn't do it sooner.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Would you rather be weak and look strong or be strong and look weak? Don't answer; you're too smart to commit to one look. Play each situation as needed, and don't let pride get in the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What looks pretty in pictures may be happening only in the instant of a camera click. Can it be sustained? This remains to be seen. Keep the principle in mind today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know you are enough just as you are. You don't have to prove yourself by showing what you can do or spending lavishly. If you chose to do these things, it will be out of enjoyment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those on the inside seem to know more than those on the outside, but this is only a social illusion. You can be a part of any group you want to be a part of today. Introduce yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're building something new. Without firm, hard, strong principles, this thing can't stand. You also need open clearings for light, air, and a good flow of people and ideas to come in and out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone who believes in you and encourages you is no small luxury. Many never get this and live without feeling particularly understood or valued. Celebrate your supporters.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 25). The solar year will be marked by your determination and tenacity. You'll apply it mostly to things outside the personal realm, and your love life and relationships will fall into place. Know what your work is worth and be sure to charge that and you'll be well on your way to a financial goal in 2019. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 29, 48, 13 and 20.