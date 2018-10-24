Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A little comedy will give a nice hum to an otherwise run-of-the-mill scenario. Your wry humor lands perfectly with the company you'll keep.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone wants a piece of the pie today, and you'll take it one step further, preferring to call the flavor, too. You guessed it: You're going to have to do the baking now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Feeling special in the eyes of others is important to everyone. It's wonderful to be adored and loved. While praise from others is a highlight today, real and lasting validation comes from within.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If life is a highway, today represents that stretch of road dominated by a rumbling hunger. Look for signs that will tell you where you might drive up and order what you need to feed your soul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The same outcome could be considered a victory or a loss, depending on the larger surrounding context and the expectations of those involved. Success may be a matter of opinion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Disorder threatens to make work inefficient, though it will tend to make life more interesting. It's a trade-off you might consider before you organize it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Fresh, rested, energized, happy minds make the best decisions. It's why some people are different two hours into their day from when they are 14 hours into it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Listen to your trusted people. They see you more clearly than you'll see yourself. There also may be excellent information from the unvetted general public.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Business is not the only area of life ruled by the laws of supply and demand. Certain social roles are in high demand. People in those roles who feel underappreciated can easily find a different and better placement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't control what people think about you, so don't worry about it. The time to influence people's impression of you is before you ever meet them. How you prepare will be everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are those who work very hard to make it look easy, and then there are those who make it look easy because it is actually easy to them. The first category appreciates compliments; the second doesn't.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you concentrate on executing improvements that can be quantified (such as number of books read, number of calories consumed, number of people reached out to... ), unquantifiable improvements will take hold.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 24). This solar return sees you more ambitious, and with good cause. You can definitely leverage what you have to create a better life. More highlights: a lucky guess that rains good fortune, a twisty, speedy, exhilarating professional stretch and companionship that is a delight and a comfort to you along the way. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 49, 33, 20 and 7.