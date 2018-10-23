Horoscopes: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The group will throw out plenty of ideas, yours being the best. Now you'll have to convince the others, keeping in mind it's not the best idea that wins, it's the most popular one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Things still have to change, but some days you get tired of thinking of all the ways they must. It's OK to give yourself a break, to relax and enjoy the transition that's already underway.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is difficult, if not impossible, for people to give what they have never received. Consider this when you seek out your next source of love, understanding, wisdom, knowledge and more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you clearly see and deeply feel that a cause is worth fighting for, you'll go all-in and find no greater happiness in life than this purposeful sacrifice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Adaptability is one of your many gifts. You can quickly get used to even the most astonishing things when you want to or have to. You're still discerning and cannot be convinced if you're not feeling it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You want to let people know you support them and that you care enough to check in and make sure they're all right. The trick is to do this without appearing to be a busybody.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It would be easier just to handle problems for your people. But then you'll have to do that every time, and when you're not around they'll suffer. So the kind thing is to train them to be self-sufficient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some think being busy is a status symbol. It makes them feel important. Others see leisure as a status symbol. It means they can afford it. The pacing of your day will feel so perfect as to render status rankings moot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Unexpressed wishes and desires can be like submarines: invisible below the waves though still carrying the potential to torpedo your mood. Bring your aspirations to the surface where they will no longer be a threat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If someone is trying to bring you down, it's because that person perceives you as being high above him or her. You might take it as a compliment. Even so, step out of range.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you wait for inspiration, you'll miss out on all the delicious creativity that starts to trickle in once you get working. And inspiration is only one of the many things not worth waiting for today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your growing power will impact those around you, though they'll try to hide it. It's wise to be humble and quiet about your success, if not out of modesty, then out of strategy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 23). You're in charge and you'll feel it, enjoying the power of being able to steer your life where you want it to go. Highlights of this solar return include teaching a group and changing lives, and receiving the warmth of community. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 50, 38, 22 and 45.