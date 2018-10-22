Horoscopes: MONDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Start with you. Don't give it a second thought. If you're not compassionate and kindhearted toward yourself, you'll resent whatever generosity you give others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every communication requires interpretation, and there's always a little something lost in the translation. However, today you'll get as close to pure communication as is humanly possible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are many ways to see it. The first that comes to mind may put you in a down position, as if something were happening to you instead of for you. How many other ways can you see it?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Variety will serve you well in all things, especially variety of thought. One way of thinking gets as boring as eating only one food or hearing the same song over and over. Welcome those who challenge your mindset.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your compassion and sensitivity will be put to the test. Keep in mind that people often try to hide their discomfort, and those who don't feel well are using a lot of energy just to do the normal things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The advice you get today will be like something you buy at a high-end store. The quality may be there, but if you try it on and it doesn't fit, the quality is beside the point.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What do you think about your own behavior? You haven't stopped to consider this in a while, but it matters. Time for a check-in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone is toting a pocketful of personal prejudice. Their thought processes have little to do with you, and a lot to do with what's in that pocket. So there's no use worrying what they think of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today, it's not absolutely clear what is true and what isn't, so maybe ponder other things, for instance, who you want to be in the world and what you would need to believe to get there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe those who are supposed to be supporting you do not, in fact, have what you need. These things happen, and you can't let it stop you. Hold onto hope and look elsewhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some say love makes the world go round; others credit misunderstanding with the rotation. It's still unclear which you're chasing after today, love or a misunderstanding about love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People took from you. What they took they gave. You're stronger for dealing with weakness, richer for learning how to support yourself when they didn't, and you love truer because you know the difference.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 22). This year brings exceptional circumstances far beyond what typically occurs in your world. Highlights will include love that sets you off balance and has your heart leaping, some professional validation to revel in and a truly glorious meeting of the minds. Taurus and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 18, 4, 9 and 32.