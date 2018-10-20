Horoscopes: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). "Please show me how to do this for myself?" This is the request that will grow your skills, increase your personal power and ultimately give you more control over your destiny than you had before.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Purity-seekers will love your offerings today. From a sacred and remote place where few have ever been, you've cultivated something simple, authentic and innocent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Love isn't often a loud expression, a big gesture or a showy offering. It's felt more than seen. "Love by the way you walk, the way you sit, the way you eat. This world very much needs love." – Thich Nhat

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll set out to get what seems like a very simple thing accomplished, but the people involved may make it more difficult than it needs to be. Apply flattery, sweetness and compliments to ease the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hope can be a feeling or it can be an action. What you do today is proof that you believe that things are going to get better. In a quiet way, you are telling the world that the future is bright.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Complaining isn't entirely useless. At least it helps to crystalize into words what exactly the problem is. Next, gather up possible solutions and experiment. Change takes action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In a perfect world, you'd check in often with the many people you love, but your busy life does get in the way of these intentions. It's why you'll make extra efforts today to be sure you don't lose touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While it's certainly impressive to take on the elements of air, fire or water, today's most impressive feat will involve acknowledging those who walk with grace on the element of earth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It can be much easier to give your kindness and compassion to the world at large than it is to give it to the familiar people with whom you've shared all sorts of good and bad history, or, for that matter, to give it to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may be focused on improving yourself when actually what's needed has nothing to do with getting better at a thing, rather it's about letting go of the thing that's keeping you small.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just like a snack food engineered for a crave-worthy balance of sweetness and saltiness, the balance of spice in your personality is getting someone addicted to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you're to have a peaceful influence on others, bringing yourself into harmony is an absolute must. Resolve whatever is between you and total acceptance of what is.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 21). You'll find your way through a unique world of knowledge and life will be enhanced through the insight, teachers and fellow students you meet along the way. More excitement will include the purchase of something from your vision board, a political change that favors your side and a long highway ride. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 17, 25 and 41.