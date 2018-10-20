Horoscopes: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone knows when it's not working, but few have the guts to call it out. You, on the other hand, have many options and very little time to waste on one that's clearly not going to work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll show up early, stay late and do whatever it takes to make a project great. Is there a point in which the extra work actually makes things worse instead of better? Yes. Stay aware.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The writing will be on the wall, for anyone who has those special sort of glasses that can see such things. Much depends on how much you want to know.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Bounce the conversational ball. You want to know more about a person, but you also want this person to know you. All in all, great exchanges are in store.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Here's a friendship test: If it's important to you, it's important to your friend. It's not a foolproof test. But generally speaking, if they don't take your side today, it will raise questions. If they do, it's joy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a saying about throwing out the first pancake of the batch, but life doesn't always follow this rule. Today, your first try will turn out beautiful results – the equivalent of a pancake covergirl.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To some extent time will be elastic to you, and you'll be strong enough to bend and play with it, slow it with your mind, cling to it as it passes and hold on tight to the very best moments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't sell it if it's already sold. Not only does it do no good, it could harm the deal. You know this and you'll teach the less experienced through your example.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes the star of the evening is invisible – the cook in the back of the restaurant, the originator of the playlist. You'll enjoy a key, quiet role tonight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're almost, but not quite, ready to give something up. As legendary comedy writer Robert Orben suggested, "Most people would like to be delivered by temptation but would like it to keep in touch."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You may know what makes you happy. You may also be wrong. Experiment with an open mind and you'll find out surprising things about yourself and this elusive thing called happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The best thing you can do for your future is to commit an anonymous, selfless act of generosity now. Your powers of observation are all the way turned up. You'll hatch the perfect plan.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 20). This solar return, your heart will be satisfied. It will also yearn, sparkle, pound from marathon-esque exertion, and skip beats gleefully at the surprises of your life this year. Other highlights include: a family development worthy of documentation, an adorable love story and a competitive prize. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 11, 14, 33 and 28.