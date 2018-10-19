Horoscopes: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). On the one hand you know what you must do, and on the other you just don't feel like it. Getting your feelings aligned in the direction of your goals isn't quite as easy as you'd like, but if you can do this, you can do anything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Relationships should not be left unattended for too long. They are like gardens that will grow in strange directions or not at all. You care, so you'll put the time in to make a thing beautiful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is each person's responsibility to fill up the emotional tank. Do you know what you need? Today it's physical exercise, professional fulfillment and interesting hobbies that will contribute most significantly to your well-being.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The luckiest thing you can do today is to go where you've never been. Don't wait for someone you know to join you. Take yourself. Something as simple as breathing different air will make a big difference to your mood.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't be surprised if you get what you wanted and find out that it doesn't stop the yearning. It's just a sign that it wasn't what you wanted after all. Strive to understand what you really need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People show and feel caring differently. The closer these match up, the happier the relationship will be. Chances are, someone is caring for you in ways you don't recognize as care.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The outside world will feel like a dream. If this doesn't suit your sensibility, turn to your inside world. There, discovery awaits you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It would be nice to wake up feeling full of confidence, but it doesn't always work that way. Today it works like this: Someone believes in you and then you start believing in yourself more, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People will inspire you with their stories and maybe you'll even start a program based on the inspiration. Know that things will happen differently for you because every person's journey is different. Just focus on yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It will be lucky to stimulate your mind with challenges not found at home. You don't know what exactly these challenges will be, and you don't have to seek them either. Just go out into the world and they'll be there for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're due an apology. Even though many of the mistakes that were made were unintentional, you still feel a deficit – like something has to be made right. Until this happens, there's a sense of being incomplete.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you see it, you take pleasure in the happiness of others. You prefer to do this in person, as even the prettiest picture on social media can be secretly unhappy. You want to see the joy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 19). The adventures will have higher stakes and bigger payoffs. It's because you've established a certain basis of trust between you and yours. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 2, 22 and 28.