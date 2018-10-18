Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be happiest while learning something new. Embark on an educational venture to spark your creativity and reignite your sense of wonder.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being grateful is not just something you do; it's something you are. No matter what you take on, you're coming from a place of appreciation and that's what makes this day great.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Are your actions working toward the goal you have in mind? You'll want to know how you're doing. There's nothing wrong with just asking. The question might actually be charming and disarming.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Extra energy and vitality is yours to play with. It's as though you've tapped into an energy field and are being compelled, not by your own volition, but by the force that fuels the planets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Others may do things in a way that clearly works. Still, never discount what you know or reject your own roots. To accept and love where you came from is essential to feeling comfortable in the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Write it down so you don't have to worry about remembering. Set a timer so you won't procrastinate. Lock the door and turn off the WiFi so you won't get interrupted or distracted. The best solutions are simple and obvious.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It used to be that people believed the answers were blowing in the wind. Now they believe the answers are trending on Twitter or Reddit. Check everywhere.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In the name of getting things done, you might have to limit your mental scope. There will be enough to do with what's actually happening without also worrying about what might happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your heart may cherish your friends, but it's the rest of you that lets them know. Your deeds speak volumes. They'll be warmed by your actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). By simply sharing your honest appraisal of a situation you'll do more good than you could possibly know. If this sort of thing also happens to be your job, the result will make you money today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Not everyone wants to be famous, and you'll be living proof of this today as you choose to do your thing without taking a picture or otherwise submitting some representation of it to the eyes of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll do a thing and then cross it off your list. But don't let that be the only reason to cross things off. If you know you'll never do it, that's as fine a reason as any to put a pen slash through it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 18). When you think of the best thing that's happened to you, what pops to mind isn't something you would have predicted – a random bit of luck you turned into something exceptional. This sort of astounding joy will repeat before the year's end. Also notable, an investment will pay off, as will a mutual attraction. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 26, 1, 20 and 44.