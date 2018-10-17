Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since most work will be done by, through and with the cooperation of people, anything you do to enhance your individual effectiveness will help the performance of the entire team.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can theorize all the livelong day, but you'll never know until you try it in real life. Your cosmic gift of the day is the guts to jump in and test your ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are things important enough to do whatever the odds are of succeeding. When it's a matter of right and wrong, the odds are irrelevant. As for the rest, it's only smart to look at the statistics.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unless you disrupt the tendency, you'll drift into a comfortable pattern. This may not be a bad thing; it just depends on what you really want for yourself and how badly you want it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People may wear a familiar face as they listen to you, but you never quite know how they are processing the information internally. It's important to ask questions and be alert to cues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People working things out together – it's a form of love, or maybe it just IS love. That's what you'll get today, and even better, you'll appreciate it. Special connections: Gemini and Libra.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Pay attention to how other people pay attention. It will tell you what you need to know about how to plan your next move. There are no bad positions, but there are some that are easier to navigate than others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You care about relationships more than you care about being right, and these things go together very well. Compassion, softness and tolerance are what will hold you in good stead today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You needn't fear the change that's on the horizon. You're adaptable, and you will quickly figure out what's in it for you. It's right to be a little selfish about this. You need to get a sure footing before you can help others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Try and concentrate exclusively on what you want to happen. Giving any attention to what you don't want will only diffuse your power to make good things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The challenge on the table will take a certain amount of physical ability and a whole lot more brain-wringing concentration. You're gifted in both areas, and you should have no problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Natural talent can only take a person so far. It is better not to rely on gifts and to instead put in the work, because then you know how to get results and you can repeat the process.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 17). It's a nonstop learning process this year. As soon as you master one area, you'll move on to the next. At this rate, you'll soon be at the top of your field of interest. Other delights of the solar return will include a visit from afar, unexpectedly generous gifts sprinkled through the seasons and fun updates to your domestic scene. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 1, 27, 38 and 31.