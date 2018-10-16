Horoscopes: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Melodramatic people will avoid you (they thrive on theatrics and don't want problems to end), freeing your time for maximum positive productivity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It turns out that a few of your tangents were unnecessary, but no regrets. Your story is better for journey, even though, as Glinda the Good Witch once said, "You've always had the power."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When everyone does the assigned job, things go smoothly. The trouble occurs when jobs haven't been assigned. Who isn't working and could be a great asset to the cause? Put everyone to work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'd love to help everyone who asks, but some of the requests you'll get are out of your jurisdiction or just don't feel right to you. Your intuitive response will be correct. Set limits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your lion heart will lead you around today. Also notable is your access to excellent teachers. Take advantage of the opportunity to learn.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Explore the nature of a problem or goal. Analyze what has been tried, what worked and what didn't. Take a straight-forward, scientific approach to making things better and you'll succeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you concern yourself with getting to higher levels of rapport and trust with the people around you, you'll skip over a lot of other problems that could arise to engage with what really matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a holistic view that allows you to see people to whatever extent is actually possible. You'll be appreciated for your clear, honest feedback.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're sensitive to a wide range of social styles, and you will match your approach accordingly as a gesture of goodwill. This also happens to be an excellent way to build rapport that will serve you well later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't get snared in the myth of confidence. Any fool can be confident, and many are, while the wiser and smarter may be riddled with doubt. Strive to do what's right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People will support what they create, not necessarily what they are paid to support, and of course not what's been forced upon them. Co-creations will be much easier to float than solitary plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To form the bonds of loyalty, humans need to connect on many levels including the emotional, intellectual and physical. Usually that is complicated, but today it will seem to happen naturally and effortlessly.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 16). You'll gain greater control over your own mental state this solar return and often be able to change it to suit the opportunity at hand. Other exciting events include attending a party that will be legendary, the celebration of your growing family and being entrusted with an honorable responsibility. Aries and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 50, 14, 20 and 11.