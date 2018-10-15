Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The concept of "closure" is a construct. Most things run on a continuum. So while there is no real ending, there also must be an ending, or life becomes too overwhelming to take in. The ritual of finalization will be key today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today is a chance at unfinished business. The thing you don't want to do will be the thing to do first. Get it out of the way. Nothing will be harder than beginning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Socializing will be tricky. You don't want to leave anyone out, but the bigger the group gets the more complicated and difficult the event becomes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even if a person is suggesting something that is in your best interest, if the approach is off, you will resist. You're not into being controlled. You're the authority of you, now more than ever.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If a belief is causing you stress, remember you have many choices about what to believe. Also, there are ways to frame the truth to make it more appealing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It will be appropriate and wise to extend a little blind faith. Even if the other person doesn't exactly deserve the trust, you might be surprised by how people rise to the occasion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To say that people don't always use logic to make decisions is to understate things severely. People will use logic to justify their very illogical choices, though.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What used to seem like a big deal isn't anymore. You've grown bigger than the circumstances and therefore you're now more able to give balanced attention to different parts of your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't want to upset the apple cart. It's not because you're afraid. You're receptive to change, though only if you can see the purpose. Strategy takes self-control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're the cheerleader, the encouraging friend, and the confidence and morale booster of your group. This kind of support will be invaluable and germane to today's best outcomes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People can learn new skills all day every day and yet still be in stuck in the same work and life patterns if they don't also know how to implement the learning. A coach will help. Get one or be one.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not waiting around for someone to tell you what to do. You'll see the big picture better than most will. The next move will seem rather obvious, though don't be surprised if you have to politely point it out.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 15). You're a problem-solver, and you'll handle at least a dozen problems of various sizes before the year is over. You'll reach a new level of honesty in a relationship and that's when things get really interesting. More excitement: a cash surplus, the mastery of an old skill and a brief romantic getaway. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 7, 16, 28 and 34.