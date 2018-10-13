Horoscopes: SUNDAY, OCTBER 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll have the desire and the means to improve. The "means" does not always have to be money. Where the financial part of it falls short, ideas will bridge the gap.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Telling tends to control conversation whereas asking questions tends to open conversation up to a flow of ideas. Today, you'll ask a particularly good question and it will change everything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's energy afoot, giddy, mischievous, fearless ... and it's sure to bring some fun into your world. Someone who loves you also loves that you get into these kinds of moods.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Something isn't working. An upgrade will fix it, and there will be many options to consider. As long as you're thinking improvement, you may as well think outrageous, extreme makeover.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be invited to join a small group of decision-makers. What happens in the room will be important, so prepare yourself beforehand. Do what you need to do to become centered, calm and collected.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're so full of ideas that it would be easy to overwhelm people with too much information or too many ideas and suggestions. Write all your ideas down and save them. Share only a few today – just enough to get things started.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Groups have missions and organizational priorities that often go unstated. They may even be unconscious, but they exist. Look for them. It's a good day to ask yourself, "What is this group really about? And, am I about that, too?"

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It will be tempting to stick to a delusion. It is, after all, the way you'd prefer things to be. But you're ready and willing to let go of all that in order to see the truth of a matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's something you really wanted for yourself but you thought you didn't have the time. That turns out not to be true. There's a way to rearrange your life and make this work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be looking ahead with the realization that there's still quite a lot you'd like to accomplish by the end of the year. This has a way of organizing your mind. Priorities will naturally shuffle into good order.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A group that's too familiar will inevitably be a bit dull. It's time for an infusion of new blood. You're the best one to do this because you have a knack for mixing and matching people right now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People crave a story that makes sense and comes to them fully formed. They will usually prefer this to being presented with a number of random truths that they have to figure out what to do with.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 14). A stroke of luck at the top of this solar return – you stumble on something you feel you were meant to do and the passion continues for years to come. More excitement: a wonder-filled visit that alters your world view, an endowment to apply to your new interest and an alliance that changes your work picture. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 4, 28 and 17.