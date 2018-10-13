Horoscopes: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You add a dash of humor and stir in some charm. You'll meet those with opposing views, but you'll make your differences a moot point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Small kindnesses shown to loved ones in daily domestic settings are the mark of a genuinely loving heart. Big gestures that the world can see might seem to matter more, but really they don't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The biggest obstacle to true love is mistaken identity. You've learned people aren't always who you want them to be. You learn who they are, and love the person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your standards are high, and you'll have to put in many hours to bring the vision alive. This has not stopped you from being a playful person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though you love to learn, sometimes you just wish you could get the skills and information you need a lot faster. Maybe you can. Better methods are out there. Investigate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The ideas just keep coming! This inspiration will continue all through the weekend. One caution – before you go public with your brainchildren, double check to be sure that you are the parent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Getting what you wish for – that's tricky business. Pay attention to all that happens during and immediately after you're holding what you want. What's the feeling in your gut saying?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though you can't handle every piece of minutia about life, you still need to give the impression that you're looking out for your own interests. Anyone doing this for you will be less invested in the outcome than you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have the power to take hold of your routine and shake it up. The benefit to this is that you'll see a way to save yourself some trouble and time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though you may like what you're doing, this is the moment to think about the projects you'd like to be involved in. Fantasize! What if you could really do anything? The exercise will improve next week's mood and flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You like knowing that you have a support system. However, you don't actually want them to do this when you don't need it. Don't feel guilty about needing your space right now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You feel somehow healthier and more full of life around a certain person. That's because you actually are. Good relationships change you physically for the better.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 13). You'll impress a VIP this year, and that very important person is you. Really, when you look back 12 months from now, you'll be astounded at your fortitude. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 29, 22 and 15.