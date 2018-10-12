Horoscopes: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some keep themselves ignorant on purpose. They don't want to know anything that might negate what they believe. This is unwise, and very different from learning what there is to know and then choosing to focus elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll recover what another left behind. They took it as far as they were capable and wrung out as much reward as they were going to get from it. But there's still something very valuable for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When appealing words fall on ears that want them to be true, the deal will be made. Do note, the pleasantness of words has nothing to do with their truth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A significant part of you exists without words, thoughts, or mental images. That part of you is doing something mysterious and yet absolutely crucial to the existence of you and yours. Honor it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may look for beauty and yet see the flaws. So, your powers of discernment are strong. Don't be hard on yourself for your critical eye. It's part of how your mind works to protect you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't be blindsided by fearful falsehoods, the sort that make a person feel life is on the brink of disaster when in fact a slightly different perspective is all it takes to see it's far from the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Intent is the single biggest component of success today. Set your intention, and your priorities will fall right into place. Tonight you'll look back with satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To help others, they must trust you enough to follow you. If they feel somehow trapped, they'll rebel. Today calls for a careful observance of the line between helping people and controlling them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want their happiness, and you want your own. Unfortunately, just seeing the other person being happy won't be enough. But fortunately, you've other means of getting happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sometimes even well-intentioned help can be an imposition. Don't accept help you don't need. It may seem like a harmless enough way to get through the moment, but it devolves into awkwardness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People may feel defensive, like their beliefs are being threatened. In the matters that don't really matter (most of them today) silence will be the best opinion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As a water sign, you find it easy to accept that everything changes and, like water, you flow with it. Today, it will be more like floating on water, because things are as still and clear as a placid lake.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 12). Your work ethic has never been stronger and you'll devote yourself to a serious effort that also just happens to delight you. More highlights this solar return: the closing of a gap in your education and an opportunity that opens a different social world. Sagittarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 5, 30, 21 and 48.