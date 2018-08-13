Horoscopes: MONDAY, AUGUST 13, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being constantly up for critique is a grind, but at least you can take heart that this is a direct result of being known, significant and integral to the lives of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be entering into new challenges, and you could really use a coach. There are behaviors that will be expected, and it will pay to know what they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a part of your brain that couldn't care less about your hopes and dreams. It wants what it wants. Success depends on your ability to trick it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Should you punish yourself for a mistake? Your aim is to avoid repeating it, and you think the harshness would help you remember, but it won't.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You know what you want with great clarity. Taking the time to visualize this again and again will help you have the willpower to overcome obstacles and prevail in weaker moments.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Get on your own side. It's especially important on days such as today, when you're taking on something new. Keep reminding yourself that you're just as worthy as anyone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love is a real human need, but you can't eat it. However, with a degree of contentment and a sense of belonging, you will be relaxed and resilient enough to figure out how to make money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One great thing about the past is that it got you here. Another great thing about it is that the bad parts are over. So bless it and leave it back there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To realize our full potential, our ego needs to shrink. The desire to feel special is understandable, yet no one should have to feel superior in order to feel worthy of respect and love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Take a warm and understanding approach to yourself. You won't overcome perceived shortcomings by merely demanding it. Try self-compassion instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Accept yourself with an open heart. The constant need to assess how you're measuring up is exhausting and benefits no one, least of all you. Drop it and enjoy the sense of wholeness and oneness with others that follows.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The correctness of an action may be difficult to discern right now, as there are many facets to consider. Think in terms of doing what's helpful and what's useful instead of merely what's correct.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 13). Interesting meetups, family connections and professional alliances are part of the excellent social luck that visits you over the next 10 weeks. A change in what you offer the world (perhaps as a result of new training) will show you making a dream come true in November and making an important deal in June. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 28, 44, 3 and 19.