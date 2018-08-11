Horoscopes: SUNDAY, AUGUST 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life's routines are so much sweeter when you're doing them around people you enjoy. Appreciate the interesting point of view that others bring to daily life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You equate rest with laziness, but it's not that, not at all. Really big things are happening when you rest. It's your moment for recovery and regeneration.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your outreach is kind. You assume the best of others. Kindred souls will come into your world to share what they can and give you company and entertainment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are those who profess to have deeply held principles, yet they abandon them for a better opportunity. Surround yourself with the honorable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Something you romanticized about last year will come to fruition in the days to come. Stay awake, aware and diligent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are concerned with what's right, not with winning social Brownie points. That's why your choices may ruffle feathers. Better that than false friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). This is a beautiful moment. What you're looking for is trying to find you, too. Things like this don't happen every day, yet you still have to keep your cool.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The feeling you'll have when a friend reaches out in the moment you need it most is eclipsed only by the feeling you give when you're the one who reaches out to a friend in the moment of need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're a skilled diplomat who knows that getting a person's hopes up is not nice. Not only is it not nice but it's the work of a novice. You'll expertly arrange the expectations of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are the egalitarian of the zodiac today. You sincerely don't think that your work or station is any better or less than that of any other person on earth, and for that you'll be rewarded with a wider range of knowledge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're noticing, and therefore you'll see more that's wrong and more that's right and more that you can't understand. Do not let your awareness confuse you. Take notes without judgment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a tone to strike today between mysterious and accessible. Hitting the right note will get you access to treats and delights without the encumbrance of weighty commitment.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 12). You know what you want, and your will is so strong this solar return that it would take a very nervy person to oppose you. You'll override any who dare. Your confidence will attract supporters. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 11, 12 and 5.