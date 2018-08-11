Horoscopes: SATURDAY, AUGUST 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want your love to see you in a certain light: You can't help but be invested in that. It's not all about vanity. You want them to have a certain "user experience," and you'll make decisions about presentation toward this aim.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). At times it feels as though what you don't know covers practically the whole range of human knowledge. That's only because you take your big brain for granted. You've come a long way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many trendy restaurants have become so loud that it's hard to hear over the excitement. Bold move: Avoid those spots and get to know a person better through the lost art of conversation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Good friends are the best collectibles. Vintage Marvel comics aren't bad, either, and they don't need nearly the attention. And yet, for you, friends it will be!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you have to shout to get their attention, maybe they just don't want to hear your message. That doesn't make it wrong. Try a different tactic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've put so much of yourself into your work that you may have lost touch with who you are outside of it. You'll get back in touch with that over the weekend. Relax, and enjoy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Change isn't always easy, but sometimes, such as today, it is. You'll make adjustments with grace. And then later, embrace what works best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no room for worry or doubt in your active mind. So accept responsibility, but not pressure – not from anyone, even yourself. Draw firm boundaries, and courteously defend them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If there's no fun on the day's agenda, be sure and put some there before you start out. Without something to look forward to, you won't be inspired.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Is something keeping you from being optimistic about the future? Try this workaround: Assess your current situation and then take stock of your many advantages.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Send a silent blessing on the wind. The person you send it to will be favorably changed by this intention, without knowing where it came from.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may forget certain details – someone's name, a password, some piece of protocol – but it's only because your mind is so busy working to create the future you want to live inside.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 11). Family bonding, snappy domestic rhythms, an improved home life all-around – these are the cosmic birthday presents at the foundation of your happy new year. You'll provide something that's needed by many and spread joy to many fans and followers. Act politically and strategically in November. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 42, 14, 8 and 33.