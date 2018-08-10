Horoscopes: FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today will call back to an era in which conversation was a status symbol, and those who could manage one artfully were elevated, while those who couldn't were demoted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where you invest love, you invest hours, attention, and cash. Anyone who knows you knows whom and what you adore without your having to say a word.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're in a mood to do something spontaneous for the one you love. People may not like being caught off guard today, though. Sometimes what makes a surprise most pleasant is that it's not really.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Technically, every day is a chance to begin anew. And yet, for better or worse, we are so entrenched in our own identity, relationships and environments that "new" sometimes takes a herculean effort. You're part Hercules today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The situation will pique your curiosity and challenge your beliefs. Don't worry: Even the most devoted religious follower or confident atheist is likely to experience moments of spiritual perplexity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll add friends in the weeks to come. Ideally, they will possess qualities to fit your style, such as an above-average sense of humor and at least one heartbreak. You resonate with the experienced.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love comes with problems and risks – always. That's the nature of it. You'll gladly take those on for the one you love and the joys of your heart will make the downside seem negligible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a logical option on the table, but don't decide strictly based on what looks good on paper. You don't live on paper; you live in the emotional oxygen of your feelings and senses, and, as guides, they won't let you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You would never jump ship at the first sign of rough seas. However, you also shouldn't, on purpose, sail directly into a storm. The time to think this through is before you embark at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Two paths meet, and suddenly you're in a face-off with someone going the opposite direction. Neither of you is right. Neither of you is wrong. But someone has to yield the right of way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As is typically the case in human development, being a person of character matters more to you the older you get. You'll forgive someone young for being flighty while still acknowledging the behavior as less than ideal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is possible to manage a situation without being judgmental about it in a personal way. This type of compartmentalization will make you efficient today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 10). Though you don't seek fame, you'll love what you do and become well-known for it this solar return. Longevity in love and other things that matter to you will be a cosmic boon of 2019 – largely because you are magnetized toward making healthy, sustainable choices. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 7, 11, 49 and 40.