Horoscopes: THURSDAY, AUGUST 9, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Wanting certain aspects of life to be different will come with the territory today, as does ambitious striving. Temper the intensity of this with contentment about something – anything. You have much to choose from.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Life is complex and layered. To find peace will require you to tolerate some mixed emotions. Take courage, and move through the feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Self-doubt comes disguised in the costume of responsibility, "urgent" needs that really aren't and other distractions. Ignore it and do what you know you must.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It may seem forces beyond your control are attacking your biography. But what if they are not infringements on your plotline, and are instead the elements that make it a good story? What then?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Will power and self-discipline won't be enough to accomplish the goal. That's good news because it means you'll have to add the architecture that will make getting there a whole lot easier.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Maybe the human mind has no mechanism for comprehending the vastness of the universe, yet you still look up and let your piece of sky absorb you into as much infinity as you can bear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Fear of failure or success is not a good enough reason for inaction. So jump. Leap to the imperfect action. There won't be a better time. You'll never be ready. You'll only be doing it or not doing it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've friends who animate the day with big emotions, living a life of excitement and urgency. You'll enjoy connecting with them for a time; then you'll seek a more peaceful, measured tone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Once you fantasized that someone with secret knowledge and super abilities would swoop in and save the day. Now you will save your own day. After all, you're the expert on being you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The day provides a steady stream of necessary assessments. Will this activity be worth my time? Will this person do as promised? By day's end you'll have made dozens of determinations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What seems to be an arduous task will also make the hours pass in what will later seem to be a blink. It's as though you were built for this type of work. What you do is sorely needed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you are so honest with yourself, you are able to see the frailties of others. You witness their struggles for acceptance. Your tender heart will be a gift to the world.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 9). You'll be publicly praised for what you do this solar return, but it's your personal definition of success that will matter most. In the next five weeks you'll earn favor from those who are difficult to impress. November brings luck for finance. Priorities will shift in 2019. A personal mission will inspire travel and connections. Aries and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 10, 20 and 18.