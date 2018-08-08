Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). We are often ignorant of our own needs. When it comes to motivations, those can be even more mysterious. Writing can unlock secrets. Journaling will bring stress relief and self-realization.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The planets are shifting, and so are you. You could make a buddy out of a former adversary, or make peace with a part of your past that, up until this point, you'd considered unfortunate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your imagination is powerful. Devote time to chasing your ideas. Your life will be richer. Also, let no one interfere. You're the engineer of this fantasy train, and you can drive it anywhere.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Big ambitions are accomplished through small wins. So don't let your high hopes keep you from celebrating the little things. Mark the milestones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The day features action, conflict, and decisions that must be made in a snap. Take a break to process all that's going on. Idle chat will turn out to be valuable. You'll learn more in downtime than you do in the heat of the action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A pleasant day stretches ahead. You'll be treated. People you enjoy are close at hand. You belong to something bigger than you, and this will offer a degree of ease and security to your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love isn't something you have; it's something you do. So it's impossible to love without investment, as the love is the investment. You'll teach through example.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The start of a task will bring butterflies. The middle part will be accompanied by doubts. The end will answer all, and you'll be better for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though there is cooking and cleaning to be done and errands to run, you want to do so much more with your time than wile away the hours on ordinary things. Put extraordinary aims first, and the rest takes care of itself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you're tougher than most, you still long to be treated with reverence and care. When your soul meets with a callous world, it causes pain. Seek bonds with the tenderhearted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Be careful not to overidentify with your characteristics, personality, or social and economic standing: You're something other than those things. Stay connected to the down-deep you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The more you learn, the better you serve; the better you serve, the more you learn. It may not sound very glamourous, but oddly enough, there will be something glamorous about it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 8). This year has the pacing of an award-winning movie. Your treasures will be evenly spaced throughout the year, giving you much to look forward to. Featured happiness includes an easy and joyful relationship; an important sale; and hefty compensation for doing what you love. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 3, 33, 38 and 19.