Horoscopes: TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Paint the day with bold strokes and leave the detail work for another time. It's a day of experiments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're in the thick of a complex task and still trying to get your bearings. It will be a wobbly ride for a little while, but soon you'll develop a knack.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Interaction doesn't have to be intense to be meaningful. Sometimes just being near one another, doing your own thing, is enough to bring comfort.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've a new interest. It's intriguing but difficult. Don't worry; you can be talented at something without being good at it. Sometimes the talent is just a curiosity that drives you to improve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Someone likes you, thinks you're bright, admires you and wants to be around you more. Is that so surprising? Perhaps – because either this person may not readily show affinity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're excellent at mixing, matching and merging, and when people go along with your suggestions everybody wins. You'll finally get the go-ahead to do something you've wanted to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're actually living some of your childhood schemes. Why stop scheming now? Let yourself dream outrageously. Outcomes that, at the moment, seem unlikely may not be so farfetched.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to lay the foundation for a big change. The trouble is you don't know how things will develop. You only know that it will be different from what's happening now. A sense of readiness is all you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A good friend will nurture your idiosyncrasies and love you for the parts of you that don't conform to her expectations or his beliefs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You sometimes wish you were better at affairs of the heart. Then again, people who seem to be in control of their "feels" are possibly not feeling them as deeply as you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Surprising events wake you up like cold water to the face. You'll wonder why you didn't see it before. You were looking at other things. No matter. Now that you're aware, new options will open for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What good is a support system if you never lean on it? Sure, it's nice to know it's there. You'd do well to test it out every once in a while, too. Check in and let yourself be a little vulnerable with the people who love you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 7). You have advantages you've never considered. Someone will show them to you, or cause you to see them for the first time, so that you may use these talents and boons of position to leverage you into the place you most want to be. This mix of luck, talent and opportunity will repeat no less than 10 times this year. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 22, 18 and 45.