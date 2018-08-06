Horoscopes: MONDAY, AUGUST 6, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your sophistication leads you to understand that what's right for one doesn't work for all. Staying in line with your own code takes too much energy (and brings too much happiness) for you to be bothered with other people's.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Persistence, passion and optimism will be the combination that creates your luck. Winning forces find you irresistible. Decide what you want and they will rally behind you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Lighten up by saying goodbye to worn possessions you don't use anymore. Getting rid of what doesn't bring you joy will make room for what does. As you purge the physical evidence of the past, your mind will follow the trend.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be in a position to sell an idea or product. First, sell yourself. If you can convince yourself that this is the best thing to solve a problem, you'll have no trouble convincing others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter how many facts support an idea or how much information is available, people will do as they feel. Even the most logical human is emotional.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The fun part about parades, as opposed to, say, a theater, is that the action keeps marching on and it's never the same clown twice. You're in a prime position to watch the parade go by today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've something of value to give, and you're in a generous mood, too. Negotiations will ensue. Just be sure to leave some "meat on the bone" for you and yours. A truly good deal will feed everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll gravitate toward situations and relationships in which you're likely to pick up certain skills and perks. The skills will prove to be the most valuable part of the arrangement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have an idea that hasn't quite found its best use yet. Experiment. Before it became packing material, Bubble Wrap was marketed as wallpaper. New arenas bring new solutions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's a day for getting organized and being your own project manager. What will it take to pull off the goal? What needs to happen first, second and third?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It will be nearly impossible to get your work done unless you take precautions against distraction. Turn off your devices, and go somewhere quiet where no one can interrupt you. The world will still be there when you get back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Decisions to make, actions to take, conflict to solve – and you can handle it all on your own, although it will be more fun (and the outcome will be slightly different) if you bring along a sidekick.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 6). You're full of questions, and the answers will make you laugh, think and learn. Bonus: Asking the right people will get you promoted and paid. There's a mighty blessing in November, a winning ticket in February. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 24, 22 and 18.