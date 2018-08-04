Horoscopes: SUNDAY, AUGUST 5, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't have a name for every feeling. In fact, you'll have one today that has yet to be named. Were you to give it a name – make one up – you would recognize it every time it comes back around.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The world very much needs your love, but it's going to be hard to give it if you're not around the things and people who inspire it. If you've needed an excuse to go where your heart is, this is it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Wear confidence; it's always in fashion. No one feels confident all of the time, but going through the motions of it will get you closer. Power posing will really work for you today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Trust makes work lighter, smiles brighter and spirits higher. You will be surrounded by trustworthy people. And you will bring honor to your own word by keeping it no matter what.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're not trying to be mysterious, yet you are a mystery. People around you may not totally understand you, but they will enjoy you and be magnetized by the intrigue of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Borrow what you need. You'll be putting something to good use that would otherwise be neglected. You'll be cutting down on waste, and you'll have none of the burden that goes with possession.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your friends trust you, and they'll tell you things they wouldn't trust to anyone else. You'll be the keeper of secrets, including some of your own, as not everyone is as good at this as you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't even realize when you're being kind, it comes so naturally to you. Someone will brighten when you take the time to chat, smile and generally make it known that you care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The person who would have the most wisdom on matters you're dealing with these days is also very likely to remain silent until asked. So seek counsel with the quiet sage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your gift for communication is the stuff of fairy tales. You'll be a Rumpelstiltskin of conversation as you spin straw small-talk fodder into golden threads that draw people together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your influence grows. Try it out on yourself! If you can persuade yourself to do what's best, you'll have conquered the most difficult challenge of all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever stopped you before, you can now think of it very differently. It may even be what you are most grateful for, your motivating force.