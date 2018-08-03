Horoscopes: FRIDAY, AUGUST 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If only you could clean your mental hard drive as thoroughly as you clean your digital one. Though bad memories are hard to overwrite, it's not quite as hard to find a way to frame them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything is moving so fast that it's already time to educate yourself again. Internet classes, library books, YouTube videos: It's never been so easy to get the specific information you need .

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The best way to learn the codes of others is by observing what they do. Switch to a deeds-only policy and you'll "hear" what people are really telling you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While the calculations point to the fact that your life, and all life, is a mathematical miracle, you don't always experience it as such. So it's wonderful when today you feel the awe of being alive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are those who are thoughtlessly agreeable, easily led, and generally without the imagination to rebel. Lucky them! Life is so complex for smart folks such as yourself. You'll spend a good deal of time weighing your options.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your best is good enough. Anyone who doesn't think so is helping you figure out where to go next. Head toward those who have the ability, experience and heart to really appreciate what you do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're inclined to do what comes naturally, but that course of action won't take you where you want to go. So there's a choice. With enough practice, the other way will seem like second nature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Choose your topics of conversation carefully. There are those who will be jealous of or threatened by the happiness of others. They mistakenly believe that there won't be enough to go around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Establishing boundaries isn't just for defensive people. It's for people who appreciate order, who like to help others feel comfortable, and who want to have control over their own destinies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While you are wary of those who wear trendy causes like designer shoes, you do admire helpers, and you want to give. Look deep into the needs of the world. Where can you do the most good?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because the purpose in your heart is to do what's most beneficial for the people around you, it is easy to make choices. The right decision will be obvious, and the right action effortless.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love yourself even though you know that you've fallen short in some way. Everyone has and will again. Grace and mastery are a matter of making quick corrections. Move back toward the light.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 3). The pressure is on in these first weeks of your solar return, encouraging you to a new level of power. You're too modest to admit it, but you're undeniably attractive. Hopefully, you won't mind being pursued and cherished. Your ambitions for 2019 will be matched by your ability to realize them. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 20, 3, 1 and 15.