Horoscopes: THURSDAY, AUGUST 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Creation takes time; destruction can happen in an instant. You may think long about how to take your life to the next level. Reality will shoot down some of those ideas, but don't let that stop you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Happiness and simplicity will be linked today. The minute you feel things are getting too complicated, busy, messy, fast or expensive... stop. Start over.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's not just that one solution doesn't work for everyone; it's that one solution doesn't even work for anyone all of the time. Each moment and circumstance is different. Stay sensitive and awake.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Disillusionment happens when you find out what you thought was real involves a manipulation of perception. Knowing that tricks abound is a necessary step in understanding the nature of reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Trying to get things in order to be happy is an addiction, and it should be broken. You really don't need anything else. The expansion of your spirit is the happiness, also the work, also the prize.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). After careful consideration and planning, the best plan may be no plan. It's one of those rare days when all you need is your openness and a belief in the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're a wonderful self-editor. You know that it brings you luck, love, relationships and more. Unfortunately, those who don't self-edit are prone to say too much, confuse people, and make them afraid to approach the next time. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You hate to overpay for a thing that will disappear in a moment. To forgo perishables in favor of a lasting memento will be your action – also a metaphor for other choices you'll make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Two people will try to tell or sell you the same thing, and you'll much prefer one to the other. Why? It boils down to style. Tone is a part of this. Go where the resonance is, and don't look back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People want you to go one way or another, so they psychically lean on you, trying to sway you. Be strong. Go where you want to go. Don't be guilted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your life could be much like yesterday, or it could be something very different. The choice is yours. A new start won't require a big effort, merely a mental shift once you claim this as "day one."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When people want something, but they're not saying it, you can feel that. It will seem to have an actual weight. Encourage others to unburden themselves from the weight. Make it OK for them to speak up and say what they want.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2). You've made a discovery, and you'll keep expanding in knowledge and skill with it. This is social in nature, having to do with transmuting the abundant love lavished on you this year into an effective, creative and powerful force for good in the world. Your way of organizing life and work is totally brilliant. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 46, 23, 1 and 28.