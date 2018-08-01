Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll say the words, take the actions, make the commitments that fix things, knowing full well that you could just as easily, with other words, actions and promises, blow them apart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Methods for improvement come and go. So do styles of dress, food, entertainment. With an eye to the future, something about your current life needs immediate change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You become part of whatever you're experiencing, and it becomes a part of you. It's a truth you'll feel today, and it just might change your mind and involvement with certain environments.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's good to be a little careful about what you say and how you present yourself, but if you're too careful it's uncomfortable for all. Trust that you're acceptable. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world is shifting before your eyes today. Someone you admire is a big part of this. You like how this person sees the world, and it changes your view.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're charged with the responsibility of creating yourself, your happiness, the meaning you derive from life. You're not always up for it. Rest will refresh.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're attractive whether you want or try to be. This makes your life slightly complex. You'll be in a position to step lightly and move quickly to avoid getting detoured from your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Relationships are always a risk. The risk is not that they will be bad; the risk is that they will be good. A good relationship often brings reward and limitation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You feel like you know what you want, but don't be surprised if you get it and find out that it wasn't a good fit. Humans are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy. Continue the experiment, and have fun with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You make the plan and your crew will follow it. You'll get both credit and blame, and both are good. You make life interesting and memorable for those around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your personal experience with a full range of human error coupled with the disappointment it has caused you will make it all the more difficult for you to believe the best in others, and yet you will. You are to be commended.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It has never been hard for you to understand that people in the general public matter. You may never see them again, and yet each is an important individual whom you pride yourself in treating with the utmost respect.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 1). There's quite a history back there, and you'll put it to good use. You don't have to look backward to do this. Trust that you've already learned from it and you now have everything you need to build toward the idea you've created about what you're supposed to be and do next. Go make your vision real. You've got this. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 42, 10, 13 and 8.