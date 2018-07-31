Horoscopes: TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a job that needs doing. Keep in mind that not all confident people are capable and some of the most capable people are severely unconfident.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The usual self-help advice says you can react emotionally to events or use them as lessons. In the moment, why does it seem like you don't have a choice? Maybe because you're not a robot. And that advice is overly reductive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When opportunity knocks, it's your chance to show initiative, charm, brightness and the intention to understand and help. These are the qualities that will encourage opportunity more often.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's one thing to help people who don't help you, and it's another to help people because they can't help you. In that helper lives the heartbeat of kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't get caught up in measuring yourself to anyone, not even your former self. You are, after all, not that person either. All you can be is the best possible version of your current self.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Social circles, much like solar circles, run on principles of attraction and repulsion. Your conscious awareness of what some people are attracted to will play into this and you'll make a choice about what to present.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To lay your heart on the line would normally require courage, though today it just may be a matter of math. The potential gains from confessing your feelings are greater than the risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Make the right choice, learn, make the wrong choice, learn ... and it will keep going back and forth today. You're awake and so you can't help but come out of the game smarter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People's tests for one another are not often conscious. They run one another through obstacles and observe the results in order to figure out who is worthy of attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If all you do today is understand a little more than you did yesterday, it's a good day. And if you somehow diminished the suffering of others, too, you can count the day as great.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In life and art, the value of framing cannot be underestimated. The obvious focal point is for amateurs. Also, consider the scale of things. What if you went bigger? What if you zoomed in?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You lost something back there. At the time you thought it was everything, and now you're perfectly content (if not better off) without it. In that light, maybe today's stress needn't affect you much.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 31). This year is like traveling on a cruise ship. You'll make yourself at home, live it up, have your needs taken care of while barely noticing that you're also on your way to a destination unlike the last. The opportunity to start a new business or change jobs happens in October. Romance and fun in 2019. Capricorn and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 38, 1 and 9.