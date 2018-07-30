Horoscopes: MONDAY, JULY 30, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don't let volatile and violent forces steal all of the press. Celebrate the gentle forces alive in your life. The succession of hundreds of mild days may one day be eclipsed by a storm, but not today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Children are tomorrow. What's done to children is done to the future, and vice versa. Every proactive effort today will count toward a better tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your friends and loved ones are very unlikely to tell you how right you are or were, even if they know in their hearts that it's true. Better to just be right than to have to convince others of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's an opportunity you're keen to seize that comes with a risk you're not. This package is indivisible. You can't water the roses without watering the thorns.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can't see electricity because, like gravity, it is a phenomenon (not an object) detected only by its influence on the world. You will also be experienced through your influence on the world today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The attraction between certain people has such strength that it may seem like they don't have a choice but to be drawn together. It's difficult to imagine a world in which they would not interact.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you see something displeasing in others, use it as an indicator of what you might change in yourself. For instance, a person who is disrespectful reminds you of the necessity for kindness in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Feelings express themselves in waves. A wave is a phenomenon with a trade-off between space and time. One moment, it's here; it's somewhere else at another moment. In short, feelings change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you feel as if working on yourself from the inside out would be a bit too intangible and strange an approach for you today, it might be a better bet to work from the outside in. Equally effective!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If there's too much of something or too little of it, if something is too small or too fast, it's the "too" (not the thing itself) that makes it impossible to deal with. Perhaps your problem is not with the thing but with the amount of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The

solution may not be at hand; in fact, you'll travel miles to find it, and it won't be where they said it would be, which motivates further journeying. But these are worthwhile pursuits!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People will reach out in love and also in need. Then there are those who reach out in something else – not worth labeling, as they are only expressing a symptom of their own sickness. Your compassion will be required.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 30). It is said that people are amalgamations of those they're most often around. That's reductive, yet it's true that you're changed by relationships. You endeavor to be around the people who make you better – those who push you, attract you and help you grow into your best self. Savor the prizes in September and May. Pisces and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 37, 43, 26 and 32.