Horoscopes: Sunday, July 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Is it easier to see with your eyes closed? Maybe. Try it. Moments of quiet, still and very awake shut-eye could yield life-changing results. Of course, there are many ways to meditate with open eyes, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Forceful improvement? That's not really a thing. Improvements are made through tinkering, reinvention, starting over from scratch and refinement. Force isn't one of them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Things will settle themselves. When you deeply believe this, you can relax and stop trying to game the situation. There's no way to play this, so just let it be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some of your best work will be what happens when you're riffing. You have a talent for turning the most random mix of materials into beautiful order.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Chances are you will not end up with your intended result regarding production. But at the end of the day, it will be about how much you love, not how much you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). For those who, for whatever reason, cannot bring themselves to forgive, reconciliation may still be possible. There are other ways to find peace and harmony. Accept without forgiving what was.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your perception of the outside world is a reflection of your inside world, and the reverse is just as true. So even though you can set a tone, you're never completely responsible for the results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Treating yourself better isn't about a skin cream or a massage. Those things are nice, but they won't stop the pain that's caused by speaking unkindly to yourself with your inside voice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will feel as though life is trying to make an important point, but don't let anyone else tell you what point that is, because it's what's important to you that really matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your giving heart will not feel fully satisfied until you know that you have made a difference. But there's a catch. To really help out, you must be wise enough to know when your help won't help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Once you place your trust, why not keep it there awhile and see what happens? Relationships get deeper and more meaningful with time. Give everyone a chance to settle in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone longs to be listened to and taken seriously, and you'll provide that – not because you're doing anyone a service but because you are genuinely curious about what people have to say.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 29). The solar return starts with an experience that will help to cleanse your spirit. Get involved in a mission to help. You find love and friendship while providing service to those around you. November and February are the best financial months. Leo and Libra adore you. Lucky numbers: 30, 12, 5, 28, 40.