Horoscopes: Saturday, July 28, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your intuition is spot on today – not because you can see the future but because you can make the future. You have a sense about what's possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A weak teacher will tell you that the reason you didn't succeed is that you didn't work hard enough. A strong teacher makes you want to work hard and considers your success a joint mission.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In order to fit into the group agenda, you might have to compromise on your approach, plan or product, but don't compromise who you are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be invigorated by people working together to accomplish a common goal, especially if the goal has something to do with improving themselves or improving the world through kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ask yourself the questions that will help you get clear about what you want to accomplish. Then the "how" won't matter so much. Focus on the effect that you want to have; the details work out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a pleasant (not outrageous or startling) surprise in this day just for you, a little something to make your ride smoother and your smile wider.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To get more problems, obsess about all the problems you already have. To get fewer problems, focus on just one problem and solve it. Then move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you know better than to get "attached to an outcome," for better or worse, you're invested in what happens next. It just happens that way when you love something this much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life doesn't always fall into a lovely pattern; sometimes it has to be forced or puzzled together into one. Actually, the forcing usually only works for a short term. Find something that fits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Every time you introduce a new variable, things change. One person alters the whole group, and indeed every person is the "one" person who does this. So don't discount your contribution, even in very large gatherings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is an excellent time to look at your expenses and cut the things you don't use. It will bring your finances and more back into balance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though your reflexes are superior, you'd rather live proactively so that you're not in a reactive position. Tonight brings a hint that will help with the mystery you've been working on.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 28). You keep creating and making things happen, and that's why this year brings four major celebrations of you. October brings special courage, and you'll dive into a daring aim – something you wouldn't have had the guts or skills for in the past. You'll be ready! This will begin a trajectory you'll follow through to your next birthday. Pisces and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 29, 44 and 12.