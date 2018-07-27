Horoscopes: Friday, July 27, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are many benefits to losing an old grudge. For starters, by letting go of this you will liberate brain space for more relevant information, such as remembering where you put your keys.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be important to know the other person's motivation. Do you think the other person is trying to impress, love, secure or control you? Your next move should be made thoughtfully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When it feels as though you need a guide but no teacher or secret knowledge seems to be coming forth, it's a sign that you already have the answers. Just go do the thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may look confident to those who don't know any better, but you are secretly wondering if you bit off more than you could chew. Don't worry; you're not going to choke. Just chew longer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've a talent for organizing people. Your calm friendliness will put all at ease. With you at the helm, the whole team will relax and get to know one another, finding interesting ways to cooperate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In the name of harmony and tact, you'll only say about 10 percent of what you would like to say on some subjects and then turn the conversation to something innocuous you can speak more freely about.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you feel more comfortable giving or receiving, today it's essential to do both. It will take you playing both roles to get the relationship balanced out. Bonus points for letting others know how they can make you happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're a master of diplomacy, and it's not even hard for you. It springs from your genuine and deep respect of others. You'll meet and come to understand many different kinds of people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love is a mystery. Maybe it's a little scary because it requires that you let go of control. You want to manipulate what happens, but then it wouldn't be love. Embrace uncertainty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Who takes care of you best? Sometimes that's you, but right now you feel that you can't – that there's too much else you need to tend to. Ask for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Children are not in control of where they live and how their days are structured. But adults, in theory, should be. If it's not working for you, change it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is OK not to know the nature of a relationship. Maybe it is yet to be determined. It is better to be uncertain than to be certain of something false.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 27). There's a "world" to be conquered, and you have real guts this year. While the next three months involve building familiar bonds and joyous events with your loved ones, there will be a shift a the top of 2019 and a chance to spend some time where no one knows you. Seize the opportunity to be whoever you want to be. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 3, 32, 18 and 44.