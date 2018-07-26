Horoscopes: Thursday, July 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You were lucky enough to come into this world with talent. Now you have to be talented enough to get lucky. Go where there are a lot of socially connected people, and talk about what you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The known and unknown will come together in a beautiful yin-and-yang-type balance. So don't rush to know the next thing. Stay awhile in this mystery: It's quite literally "wonder"-ful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You said yes to something that, upon further reflection, now seems like a bad fit for you. The ink hasn't dried yet, so no worries. Go back and ask to be released. You'll be let off the hook.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your environment has become too familiar. You're not seeing what's there, because it looks like what was there yesterday. For understanding and appreciation, look with your heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be called to service, not by an official phone call but by the need you see in the world. It's not in your nature to stand by and witness incompetence when you know that you can do something about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Seize the chance to speak publicly. Most people avoid this, and that's precisely what makes it such a fine opportunity for you. Maybe the reasons are not so obvious to you, but there's money to be made, and this is the first step.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everything you own but don't want, need or love is a drain of your energy. Most things just take a tiny bit of your energy every time you look, touch or think about them, but that little bit adds up. What can you get rid of today?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a strong feeling of ennui, like you've already done all the rides in the theme park twice. That may be so, but you're missing something. To find out what it is, ask for help and advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's not enough for you to know that you're doing something. You want to see the results, and you want validation from others. Build this into your approach and you'll succeed today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Of course you don't expect yourself to be perfect, but what you do expect may still be too stringent, or a little off the mark. Give it a think.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People who give advice are a dime a dozen, but people who take it are rare. That's because following advice is difficult! You have to lose your ego. Today the loss will be so worth it, though.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Now more than ever, many young people know things that many older people do not. Today works best when the generations help one another.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 26). A short trip in September will rekindle your adventurous spirit. You'll receive many invitations over the holiday season, and one special event will open an exciting network of relationships. Someone works hard to earn your favor. You'll finally get a chance you've been waiting for in February. Extra work will be lucrative. Capricorn and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 45, 6, 28 and 49.