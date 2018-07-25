Horoscopes: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Why is it that when you're in the presence of certain people, you seem to forget everything you've learned about love? Luckily, once you're back in your own realm, it comes back to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The need to be self-sufficient is especially pronounced when you're feeling distrustful of the situation. This is not necessarily a bad thing today. You're wise to let the situation prove worthy of your trust before you give it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life is an adventure that doesn't come with trigger warnings. Trying to set up an expectation for others may help interactions go more smoothly, but it also may suck out surprise and mystery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be gathering inspiration today. It won't come to you; you'll have to go to it. The best entry point will be the thing that intrigues you – not the thing that's popular.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The last time you cried, it wasn't for you, but there was a part of you that could deeply relate to the woes of another. Today your empathy will bond you in laughter instead of tears.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're pretty clear about your purpose, and this will help you move forward when the work is tough. You won't even stop to receive praise. You're doing it for your cause, not for the applause.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Silence and smiling: two responses you can't go wrong with today. They'll be appropriate in so many situations and will require almost no special knowledge, skill, willpower or restraint to pull off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People do not always know what they need. Help people understand what you're offering. With the right presentation, you can make them want what they didn't even know about before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In a capitalist society, people begin to think of themselves as brands. For better or worse, it's a valid way of organizing your options today. Ask: "What would (insert your own name) do?"

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Unsolicited advice is usually taken as an affront, so you try not to give it. And yet, when it's offered to you, you see it as valuable information, even if it's not good advice. It just lets you know how people are thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The one who thinks of you often will continue to do so whether or not you check in. But you'll find that taking the time to connect will make you feel good about the kind of person you are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The world is more explored than ever, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty for you to find. Believe in your ability to change a place for the better just by trying to understand it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 25). You'll do your best work because you don't stop to judge, compare, doubt or ponder. You get out of your own head and keep going. It's a year when the learning comes by doing, not by thinking. Next month, good news for family is good news for you. Your lucky numbers are 9, 40, 3, 32 and 1.