Horoscopes: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Negative talk is like a computer virus – a little bad information that has the potential to corrupt the whole system. You'll avoid the dynamic by talking about what's true and what's positive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It can be very frustrating to see the result you're going for in your mind and tolerate the fact that you're not there yet. Try to be more like the butterfly – willing to let nature do its thing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). They'll look to you for support that you're not sure you're qualified to give. All they need is your ear. You won't be expected to deliver a verdict or react in any particular way, just to listen with love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may think that you deserve or need some hard love, but if you bring some softness to the way you deal with yourself, you'll get better results. Don't say anything to yourself that you wouldn't say to your best friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Unlike the newborn fawn that can stand up within the first 10 minutes of life, humans take time to learn just about everything. Furthermore, they can't learn alone. You'll find your educational counterpart today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Chance is on your side, but that's no reason to roll the dice, flip the coin, or let the chips fall where they may. Take control of your own fate. Take a chance on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The one who you can be silly with is essential to your life, even though this person may not be someone you should also consult about certain other things. One person won't fit every role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel generous, though it's not always so easy to find people who can really use what you have to share. Don't give it to just anyone. Do some research.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Can you overthink it? Sure. You've already invested a thousand more thoughts into it than you need to. That's OK. Trust that some problems are best solved by not thinking at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Strike a balance with your communication. Be direct and specific about the things you really need. But keep the mystery alive on topics that don't directly concern the other person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). So much of your action comes from a belief about yourself and an intention to operate in the world according to that belief. Examine your feelings about you. Can they be more supportive?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't worry about it. No matter how clear, concise, articulate, relatable and thorough you think you're being, people will always come up with their own interpretations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (July 24). You already have a lovable manner with people, and this year, new skills take your relationships to the next level. You'll treat people exactly how they want everyone to treat them, and this gives you great influence. A merger happens in February. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are 10, 4, 44, 48 and 6.